Grilled Salmon With Blackened Corn Poblano Sauté

Directions

1. Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a grill pan or grill over medium heat. Add corn kernels, and sauté 4 to 5 minutes or until browned. Set aside.

2. Char peppers on all sides until skin starts to blister and slightly burn. Remove the seeds and membranes inside the peppers; dice into medium-size pieces, and set aside.

3. Use the same grill pan to grill the salmon as the corn kernels. Heat a drizzle of olive oil over medium heat. Season salmon with salt and pepper on both sides, and add to pan. Cook for 3 minutes on one side; flip over.

4. Reduce heat, squeeze lemon juice over salmon, and cover pan to create some steam. Cook for 3 more minutes.

5. Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add diced peppers, corn, and tomatoes, and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and a squeeze of lime juice. Serve with salmon, and top with fresh chopped basil.