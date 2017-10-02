Healthy Recipes
Grilled Salmon With Blackened Corn Poblano Sauté
It's not as complicated as it sounds. Trust us.
Everyone knows salmon is good for you. But it's also quick and easy to make, which makes it perfect for when you need dinner in a jiffy. This sauté recipe will give you a restuarant-ready meal in only 20 minutes.
Grilled Salmon With Blackened Corn Poblano Sauté Servings: 2
You'll need
- 4 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 3 ears of corn, kernels cut from cob (or 2 cups frozen corn)
- 2 poblano peppers
- 1 sweet Italian red pepper
- 1 jalapeño pepper
- 1 red bell pepper
- 2 (6oz) salmon fillets (preferably wild)
- Salt and pepper
- 1/2 lemon
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 lime
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh basil
Directions
1. Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a grill pan or grill over medium heat. Add corn kernels, and sauté 4 to 5 minutes or until browned. Set aside.
2. Char peppers on all sides until skin starts to blister and slightly burn. Remove the seeds and membranes inside the peppers; dice into medium-size pieces, and set aside.
3. Use the same grill pan to grill the salmon as the corn kernels. Heat a drizzle of olive oil over medium heat. Season salmon with salt and pepper on both sides, and add to pan. Cook for 3 minutes on one side; flip over.
4. Reduce heat, squeeze lemon juice over salmon, and cover pan to create some steam. Cook for 3 more minutes.
5. Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add diced peppers, corn, and tomatoes, and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and a squeeze of lime juice. Serve with salmon, and top with fresh chopped basil.