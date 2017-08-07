Gut Health: Prebiotics Vs. Probiotics

While “Prebiotics” and “Probiotics” sound like tech jargon, they’re both actually ingredients that can benefit your health. Prebiotics are derived from carbohydrates that cannot be digested by humans, and they help fuel the production of probiotic bacteria, which are live bacteria that live in your digestive tract and help maintain a healthy gut by controlling the growth of harmful bacteria and getting rid of potentially harmful germs. Probiotics also can lead to fewer digestive issues like gas and bloating.

Besides food, you can find probiotics in supplement form as lactobacillus or bifidobacteria. In order to keep probiotic bacteria happy, they need to feed on prebiotics. Since both are needed to maintain a healthy gut, there is no winner in this food fight—like a nil-nil soccer game, it’s a tie. Your best bet? Eat a combination of both prebiotic and probiotic foods on a regular basis.