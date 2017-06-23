Healthy Recipes
This Hawaiian Pita Pizza Is Your New Summer Favorite
Ever tried a pizza from the grill? You won't regret it.
Why tip the delivery guy when you can easily grill up healthier individual pizzas with a satisfyingly crispy crust? This one stars pork tenderloin, a source of lean protein that gets even better when infused with smoky goodness.
Hawaiian Pita Pizza Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 lb pork tenderloin
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 2 pineapple slices, about ¾ inch thick each
- 1 green bell pepper, sliced into 4 pieces
- 4 large whole-wheat pitas
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- 4 oz fresh mozzarella cheese, torn into small pieces
Directions
1. Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Brush pork with oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill pork 18 minutes, or until an internal temperature of 160°F is reached and juices run clear when pierced. Let rest for 10 minutes, then slice thinly.
2. Brush both sides of pineapple and bell pepper with oil. Place on grill and heat until dark marks appear on both sides. Remove from grill and cut pineapple and bell pepper into chunks.
3. Lightly brush pitas with oil. Place on grill and heat until toasted on one side. Remove from heat and spread marinara on toasted side of pitas. Top with pork, pineapple, bell pepper, and mozzarella. Place back on grill for 2 minutes, or until cheese melts.