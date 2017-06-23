This Hawaiian Pita Pizza Is Your New Summer Favorite

Directions

1. Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Brush pork with oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill pork 18 minutes, or until an internal temperature of 160°F is reached and juices run clear when pierced. Let rest for 10 minutes, then slice thinly.

2. Brush both sides of pineapple and bell pepper with oil. Place on grill and heat until dark marks appear on both sides. Remove from grill and cut pineapple and bell pepper into chunks.

3. Lightly brush pitas with oil. Place on grill and heat until toasted on one side. Remove from heat and spread marinara on toasted side of pitas. Top with pork, pineapple, bell pepper, and mozzarella. Place back on grill for 2 minutes, or until cheese melts.