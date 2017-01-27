Healthy Cheats: Black Bean & Sweet Potato Enchiladas

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Pierce one sweet potato all over with a fork and place on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet. Roast about 40 minutes, or until tender. Peel and mash potato; measure out 1 cup. Peel and shred the remaining raw sweet potato; measure out 2 cups.

2. Reduce oven temperature to 350°

3. Make sauce: In a medium saucepan, heat tomatoes, mashed sweet potato, and curry powder to a boil. Remove from heat and let cool slightly. Pulse in a blender until smooth. Set aside.

4. Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add shredded sweet potato and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until it begins to stick to the pan. Stir in 1⁄2 cup water and cumin, cover, and cook for 3 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Remove from heat; add beans and spinach and stir until combined.

5. Spread 1⁄2 cup sauce in the bottom of a 2-quart baking dish. Warm tortillas in the oven or a dry skillet. For each tortilla, lightly coat in sauce in the baking dish, spoon of the bean and sweet potato mixture down center, then wrap and roll. Top with remaining sauce.

6. Bake for 20 minutes, or until heated through.