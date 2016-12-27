Healthy Recipes
Healthy Cheats: Oven Fried Chicken
Leave Colonel Sanders’ fatty fried chicken under the heat lamp and snack on this low-cal, flavorful version instead.
Get Baked!
This version of friend chicken contains no added sugar. Using olive oil spray slashes calories and adding antioxidant-rich spices like paprika boosts health benefits.
Oven Fried Chicken Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 cups cornflakes
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 tsp garlic salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 lb chicken tenders
- Olive oil cooking spray
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside.
2. Place cornflakes, turmeric, paprika, black pepper, and garlic salt in a food processor and pulse 10–15 times until medium crumb forms, about the size of dried lentils. Transfer to a plate.
3. Place the eggs in a shallow dish and whisk. Dip a piece of the chicken into the egg then press both sides into the cornflake mixture. Transfer to the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining chicken. Coat the tops of the chicken with the cooking spray.
4. Bake 15–20 minutes until the coating has browned and the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the center. Serve immediately.
