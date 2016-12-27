Healthy Cheats: Oven Fried Chicken

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside.

2. Place cornflakes, turmeric, paprika, black pepper, and garlic salt in a food processor and pulse 10–15 times until medium crumb forms, about the size of dried lentils. Transfer to a plate.

3. Place the eggs in a shallow dish and whisk. Dip a piece of the chicken into the egg then press both sides into the cornflake mixture. Transfer to the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining chicken. Coat the tops of the chicken with the cooking spray.

4. Bake 15–20 minutes until the coating has browned and the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the center. Serve immediately.