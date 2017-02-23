Healthy Recipes
Healthy Cheats: Steak-Yumms
Forget the frozen box of Steak-umms. Make this low-cal Philly cheesesteak with grass-fed beef for vitamin C and iron.
Lean Philly Cheesesteak Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 red or yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 2 red bell peppers, seeded and thinly sliced
- 1/2 tsp seasoning salt, such as garlic or steak seasoning salt
- Olive-oil cooking spray
- 1/2 lb grass-fed flank steak, thinly sliced
- 2 cups baby kale
- 4 100% whole-wheat or gluten-free hot dog buns, toasted
- 4 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese
Unhealthy 12-inch cheesesteaks (above) can contain upwards of 1,000 calories and 43 grams of fat.
Chew on This: Grass-fed beef - a great sorce of iron -has more omega 3s' plus a meatier, richer flavor due to the cows grazing on grass instead of corn.
Directions
1. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add onions, peppers, and seasoning salt and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until veggies start to soften. Transfer to a plate.
2. Coat the skillet with a light layer of cooking spray, then turn the heat up to high. Add steak and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring often until the edges start to brown but the slices are still pink in the center.
3. Add kale and cover until wilted, about 2 to 3 minutes.
4. Place buns on a baking tray. Divide steak and veggies among the buns. Top each with a slice of cheese. Place under the broiler for 2 minutes to melt the cheese. Serve immediately.
Comments