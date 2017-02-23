Healthy Cheats: Steak-Yumms

Directions

1. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add onions, peppers, and seasoning salt and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until veggies start to soften. Transfer to a plate.

2. Coat the skillet with a light layer of cooking spray, then turn the heat up to high. Add steak and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring often until the edges start to brown but the slices are still pink in the center.

3. Add kale and cover until wilted, about 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Place buns on a baking tray. Divide steak and veggies among the buns. Top each with a slice of cheese. Place under the broiler for 2 minutes to melt the cheese. Serve immediately.