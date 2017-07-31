Healthy Recipes
Healthy Eats: Muscle-Building Burger
To avoid grilling up a midsection that resembles a lumpy mound of ground chuck, all you need is lean meat and a pinch of creativity.
If you follow a lean, high-protein diet, or at least try to, the idea of a drippy, delicious burger that can also help you build muscle and burn fat probably sounds like a myth, or, at best, a heaping pile of marketing BS. So we decided to take matters—along with a diverse array of six-pack-friendly ingredients—into our own hands and do some experimenting to prove to you it’s possible. The results blew even us away. And the nutrition numbers? Well...take a look for yourself.
Jambalaya Burger Servings: 1
You'll need
- 2 tbsp no-salt-added tomato sauce
- 1/2 tsp salt-free or low-sodium Cajun or Creole seasoning, plus extra to taste
- 4 oz lean ground chicken breast
- Olive oil spray
- 4 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 slice red onion (about 1⁄4 inch thick)
- 1/2 cup green bell pepper strips
- 2 oz lean smoked turkey sausage, cut in half lengthwise to open, keeping the halves connected
- 1 whole-wheat hamburger bun
Directions
1. Mix tomato sauce and 1⁄2 tsp Cajun seasoning in a small bowl. Set aside.
2. Preheat grill to high. Shape chicken into patty. Spray oil on both sides of patty, shrimp, onion slice (keeping it intact), and bell peppers, then sprinkle with extra Cajun seasoning to taste.
3. Grill patty until no longer pink inside, about 3 minutes per side; onion and peppers until tender, stirring peppers occasionally; sausage until heated through, about 3 minutes per side; and shrimp until no longer translucent, about 1 minute per side.
4. Grill bun away from direct flame for 1 minute.
5. Stack patty, peppers, onion, sausage, and shrimp on bottom bun. Spoon sauce onto burger. Add top bun.