Healthy Eats: Muscle-Building Burger

Directions

1. Mix tomato sauce and 1⁄2 tsp Cajun seasoning in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. Preheat grill to high. Shape chicken into patty. Spray oil on both sides of patty, shrimp, onion slice (keeping it intact), and bell peppers, then sprinkle with extra Cajun seasoning to taste.

3. Grill patty until no longer pink inside, about 3 minutes per side; onion and peppers until tender, stirring peppers occasionally; sausage until heated through, about 3 minutes per side; and shrimp until no longer translucent, about 1 minute per side.

4. Grill bun away from direct flame for 1 minute.

5. Stack patty, peppers, onion, sausage, and shrimp on bottom bun. Spoon sauce onto burger. Add top bun.