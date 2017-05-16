Healthy Recipe: Chop Salad with Tuna

Sure, eating healthy whole foods is the first step toward the burning of your belly. But to lose fat you simply must create a calorie deficit—that is, take in fewer calories than you burn. Fortunately, low-cal meals, despite the dire-sounding name, don’t have to be the bane of your existence as you try to shred up in time for summer.

Nicoise Salad Servings: 4

You'll need For Vinaigrette

1/2 cup cup lemon juice

3/4 cup olive oil

1 tbsp fresh minced thyme leaves

1 tbsp fresh minced basil

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp Dijon mustard

For Salad

6 small red potatoes, quartered

3 eggs

8 oz frozen green beans

2 medium heads lettuce

3 (12 oz ) cans white tuna

1 cup quartered grape tomatoes

This salad (yes, a salad...bear with us) is loaded with delicious whole foods like potatoes, eggs, beans, and tuna, which will keep you full—for less than 500 calories. Call it sorcery, nutrition savvy, or fitness smarts. Just don’t call it a diet.