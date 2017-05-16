Healthy Recipes
Healthy Recipe: Chop Salad with Tuna
Here’s a protein-packed salad that will fill your gut and get you cut.
Sure, eating healthy whole foods is the first step toward the burning of your belly. But to lose fat you simply must create a calorie deficit—that is, take in fewer calories than you burn. Fortunately, low-cal meals, despite the dire-sounding name, don’t have to be the bane of your existence as you try to shred up in time for summer.
Nicoise Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
- For Vinaigrette
- 1/2 cup cup lemon juice
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp fresh minced thyme leaves
- 1 tbsp fresh minced basil
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- For Salad
- 6 small red potatoes, quartered
- 3 eggs
- 8 oz frozen green beans
- 2 medium heads lettuce
- 3 (12 oz ) cans white tuna
- 1 cup quartered grape tomatoes
This salad (yes, a salad...bear with us) is loaded with delicious whole foods like potatoes, eggs, beans, and tuna, which will keep you full—for less than 500 calories. Call it sorcery, nutrition savvy, or fitness smarts. Just don’t call it a diet.
Directions
1. Place vinaigrette ingredients in a shaker cup and shake to mix.
2. Place potatoes in a pot and cover with 4 quarts water. Boil 15 minutes. Drain and set aside.
3. While the potatoes cook, place the eggs (don’t crack them) in another pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and then turn off heat and let stand 12 minutes. Rinse eggs in cool water and peel, then cut into slices.
4. Place green beans in a microwave-safe dish and add 1⁄4 cup water. Cook in microwave on high 7 to 10 minutes.
5. Rinse lettuce and tear into small pieces. Add to a bowl, then add other ingredients (except eggs) and toss. Place eggs on top. Add vinaigrette to taste.
Comments