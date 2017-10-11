Hearty Toast Recipe: Tomatillo Egg

Directions

1. Rub bread well with garlic; reserve remaining garlic. Heat a large skillet over medium heat, add oil, and pan-toast bread.

2. To make the tomatillo sauce, boil tomatillos in salted water until soft, about 10 minutes. (For canned tomatillos, skip boiling.) In a blender, puree tomatillos, reserved garlic, 3⁄4 cup of cilantro, jalapeño, onions, salt, and pepper until smooth. Add a little water (about 1/3 cup) to thin mixture. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, mash black beans, avocado, and lime juice, leaving mixture a little chunky. Spread 1/3 cup on each piece of toast, and set aside.

4. Heat tomatillo sauce in a large pan over high heat. When hot, crack 2 to 3 eggs into sauce, and cook until whites are opaque but yolks are still runny, about 4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

5. Remove each with a slotted spoon, and place it on toast. Repeat with remaining eggs.

6. Let sauce thicken slightly, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in crème fraîche, and pour about 1⁄4 cup over each toast slice. Garnish with remaining cilantro and black pepper.