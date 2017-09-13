High-protein Broiled Salmon Recipe

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Place salmon fillets on a cooking tray, and put in the oven. Cook fillets for 10-12 minutes, or until their internal temperature reaches 145°.

2. Add peanut oil to a skillet. Heat for 20 seconds. Add garlic, ginger, and lemongrass. Stir quickly, then add asparagus, Brussels sprouts, snow peas, and red bell pepper. Cook one minute.

3. Add soy sauce, water, salt, and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes additional minutes, or until veggies are tender to the touch. Remove salmon from the oven, and top with vegetables.