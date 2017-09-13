Healthy Recipes
High-protein Broiled Salmon Recipe
This muscle-building dish is as easy to make as it is delicious.
Whether you know your way around the kitchen or not, you don't have to be a top chef to whip up this protein-packed dish. Give it a try for something different to fuel your muscle gains.
Broiled Ginger Salmon Servings: 2
You'll need
- 2 (8 oz) salmon fillets
- 2 tsp peanut oil
- 2 tbsp chopped garlic
- 1tbsp chopped ginger, peeled
- 1 tbsp chopped lemongrass
- 1/2 cup asparagus tips
- 1/2 cup Brussels sprouts, halved
- 1/2 cup snow peas
- 1/2 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1/4 cup light soy sauce
- 1 tsp water
- 1/8 tsp sea salt
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°. Place salmon fillets on a cooking tray, and put in the oven. Cook fillets for 10-12 minutes, or until their internal temperature reaches 145°.
2. Add peanut oil to a skillet. Heat for 20 seconds. Add garlic, ginger, and lemongrass. Stir quickly, then add asparagus, Brussels sprouts, snow peas, and red bell pepper. Cook one minute.
3. Add soy sauce, water, salt, and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes additional minutes, or until veggies are tender to the touch. Remove salmon from the oven, and top with vegetables.