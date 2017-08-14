Honey-glazed Poppy Seed Salmon Salad

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400°.

2. Place salmon (skin down) on a baking sheet. For easier cleanup, you may place a piece of foil between the salmon and the baking sheet. Top salmon with canola oil, and spread around with the back of a spoon.

3. Top salmon with honey, and spread with back of a spoon. Sprinkle salmon with poppy seeds. Set aside until oven is preheated. Place salmon in oven once oven is preheated.

4. In a liquid measuring cup or bowl, add together mayonnaise, Truvia (or sugar or other sugar substitute), and red wine vinegar. Whisk together thoroughly. Set aside.

5. Prepare cherries, mushrooms, and quinoa while salmon is cooking.

6. In a large bowl, toss together spinach, quinoa, goat cheese, pine nuts, cherries, mushrooms, and salad dressing. Once salmon has reached an internal temperature of 145° (about 15 minutes) and is no longer pink internally, remove from the oven and place on top of salad. Add salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy immediately.