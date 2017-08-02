Healthy Recipes

Honey Sriracha Tuna Sliders with Pineapple Salsa

Get your fatty fish fix with this finely flavored burger.

Tuna is rich in omega-3s and protein. Eating fatty fish like tuna a couple times a week can help lower your heart disease risk, boost your weight loss efforts, and enhance your immune system.

Honey Sriracha Tuna Sliders with Pineapple Salsa Servings: 4
Prep time: 10   |   Cook time: 5
You'll need
  • 1 6 oz can of tuna
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup panko break crumbs
  • 1/4 cup minced onion
  • 1/4 cup minced celery
  • 1/4 cup minced bell pepper or pimento
  • 1 Tbsp minced jalapeño
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup Sriracha sauce

Recipe and photo credit: Christopher Lower of Hacking Salt.

 

Directions 
1. Drain the tuna, and pat dry.
2. In a small mixing bowl, mix together tuna, 1Tbsp olive oil, egg, celery, onion, bell pepper/pimento, jalapeno, bread crumbs, and Greek yogurt until you have a loaf.
3. Separate into 2 balls, and form into patties for the sliders.
4. Make the glaze: in a small bowl, whisk together honey, sriracha, rice vinegar, and remaining 1/2 Tbsp of olive oil.
5. Cook the patties 3-4 minutes over high heat, brushing the glaze over each side.
6. Assemble the slider, and enjoy.
