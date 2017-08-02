Honey Sriracha Tuna Sliders with Pineapple Salsa

Directions

1. Drain the tuna, and pat dry.

2. In a small mixing bowl, mix together tuna, 1Tbsp olive oil, egg, celery, onion, bell pepper/pimento, jalapeno, bread crumbs, and Greek yogurt until you have a loaf.

3. Separate into 2 balls, and form into patties for the sliders.

4. Make the glaze: in a small bowl, whisk together honey, sriracha, rice vinegar, and remaining 1/2 Tbsp of olive oil.

5. Cook the patties 3-4 minutes over high heat, brushing the glaze over each side.

6. Assemble the slider, and enjoy.