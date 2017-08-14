“This is my go-to breakfast when I want something full of fueling protein that’s also colorful and pretty to post on Instagram,” says Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D., a nutrition partner with Flatout. “I like to use a Flatout Light Original flatbread, which is low-calorie and low-carb while offering 9g of protein. I make beautiful grill marks on it, which you can accomplish with either a Panini press or a cast-iron grill pan. The addition of eggs, tomato, and fresh basil adds beautiful, bright color. Then I slice the sandwich in half, and place it on a white plate. I like to add some extra basil for garnish. All of this takes just a few minutes, but I always get lots of Instagram likes when I post this recipe.”

Italian Breakfast Panini Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10 You'll need Cooking spray

2 eggs

1 low-carb flatbread or wrap (such as Flatout Light Original flatbread)

1 oz. part-skim mozzarella, sliced

1 plum tomato, sliced

3 leaves fresh basil, torn

Recipe and photo by by Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N., a nutrition partner for Flatout. On Instagram @Amydgorin.