Italian Breakfast Panini

Your new go-to breakfast sandwich is here.

Calories 350
Protein 29g
Fat 20g
Carbs 17g
Sugar 2g
“This is my go-to breakfast when I want something full of fueling protein that’s also colorful and pretty to post on Instagram,” says Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D., a nutrition partner with Flatout. “I like to use a Flatout Light Original flatbread, which is low-calorie and low-carb while offering 9g of protein. I make beautiful grill marks on it, which you can accomplish with either a Panini press or a cast-iron grill pan. The addition of eggs, tomato, and fresh basil adds beautiful, bright color. Then I slice the sandwich in half, and place it on a white plate. I like to add some extra basil for garnish. All of this takes just a few minutes, but I always get lots of Instagram likes when I post this recipe.”

Italian Breakfast Panini Servings: 1
Prep time: 5   |   Cook time: 10
You'll need
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 low-carb flatbread or wrap (such as Flatout Light Original flatbread)
  • 1 oz. part-skim mozzarella, sliced
  • 1 plum tomato, sliced
  • 3 leaves fresh basil, torn

Recipe and photo by by Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N., a nutrition partner for Flatout. On Instagram @Amydgorin.

Directions 
1. Preheat Panini sandwich press.
2. In a small, non-stick pan coated with cooking spray, scramble eggs until just set and fluffy. Set aside.
3. Fold flatbread, and place on sandwich press. Fill with eggs, mozzarella, tomato slices, and basil.
4. Grill sandwich on Panini press until cheese is melted and sandwich is hot. Cut in half, and serve immediately.
