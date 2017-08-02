Italian-Style Bison Burgers

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine all of the burger ingredients. Divide the mixture into 4 burgers, and flatten to about 1/2” thickness.

2. Fire up the grill, and put the burgers over medium-high heat. Cook for about 2 minutes per side.

3. Serve your burgers on whole-grain buns or wrap in a lettuce leaf. Cover with toppings, and enjoy.