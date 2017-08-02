Healthy Recipes
Italian-Style Bison Burgers
Integrate the 'new red meat' into this power-packed burger.
Bison is lower in calories and fat, but higher in protein than 90% lean ground beef, putting the “new red meat” ahead of the herd. It’s also higher in zinc, which can help power-up your immune system.
Italian-Style Bison Burgers Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- For the burgers:
- 1 pound bison, ground
- 1/4 cup red onion, minced
- 1 tsp dried basil
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1/4 tsp Kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- For the fixings:
- 4 whole grain burger buns or 4 large leaves of butter leaf lettuce
- Dijon mustard
- 1 tomato, cut into slices
- 1 cup arugula
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine all of the burger ingredients. Divide the mixture into 4 burgers, and flatten to about 1/2” thickness.
2. Fire up the grill, and put the burgers over medium-high heat. Cook for about 2 minutes per side.
3. Serve your burgers on whole-grain buns or wrap in a lettuce leaf. Cover with toppings, and enjoy.