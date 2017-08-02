Healthy Recipes

Italian-Style Bison Burgers

Integrate the 'new red meat' into this power-packed burger.

Bison is lower in calories and fat, but higher in protein than 90% lean ground beef, putting the “new red meat” ahead of the herd. It’s also higher in zinc, which can help power-up your immune system.

Italian-Style Bison Burgers Servings: 4
Prep time: 10   |   Cook time: 10
You'll need
  • For the burgers:
  • 1 pound bison, ground
  • 1/4 cup red onion, minced
  • 1 tsp dried basil
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1/4 tsp Kosher salt
  • 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • For the fixings:
  • 4 whole grain burger buns or 4 large leaves of butter leaf lettuce
  • Dijon mustard
  • 1 tomato, cut into slices
  • 1 cup arugula
Directions 
1. In a large bowl, combine all of the burger ingredients. Divide the mixture into 4 burgers, and flatten to about 1/2” thickness.
2. Fire up the grill, and put the burgers over medium-high heat. Cook for about 2 minutes per side.
3. Serve your burgers on whole-grain buns or wrap in a lettuce leaf. Cover with toppings, and enjoy.
