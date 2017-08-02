Jalapeño Garlic Chicken Burgers

Directions

1. In a food processor or with a knife, finely mince garlic and jalapeño. Add to a mixing bowl.

2. Add chicken, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper to the bowl. Mix well with your hands, and form into 4 patties. Place on a plate. Refrigerate until ready to cook.

3. Cook patties for about 5 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 5 minutes, or until they reach an internal temperature of 165°. You may use a grill press if you have one. Add cheese if using, and continue to cook, covered, until cheese melts.

4. While burgers are cooking, toast buns (optional). Place a burger on each bottom bun. Top with avocado slices and desired toppings, then top bun.