Jalapeño Garlic Chicken Burgers
Garlic and jalepeño provide a powerful kick to this chicken burger.
These burgers are made with lean chicken, but are still super flavorful thanks to fresh jalapeño and garlic blended into the meat. You can top them with tons of veggies and avocado for healthy fat, and serve on a whole-grain bun for more fiber.
Jalapeño Garlic Chicken Burgers Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 1 large jalapeño, stem and seeds removed
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 lb ground chicken
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 tsp. sea salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- Oil spray
- 4 whole wheat
- 4 slices cheddar or jack cheese (optional)
- 1 avocado, sliced
- Other toppings: lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, pickles, fresh jalapeño slices, mustard, mayonnaise, etc.
Recipe and photo credit: Kaleigh McMordie, M.C.N., R.D.N., L.D., of The Lively Table.
Directions
1. In a food processor or with a knife, finely mince garlic and jalapeño. Add to a mixing bowl.
2. Add chicken, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper to the bowl. Mix well with your hands, and form into 4 patties. Place on a plate. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
3. Cook patties for about 5 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 5 minutes, or until they reach an internal temperature of 165°. You may use a grill press if you have one. Add cheese if using, and continue to cook, covered, until cheese melts.
4. While burgers are cooking, toast buns (optional). Place a burger on each bottom bun. Top with avocado slices and desired toppings, then top bun.