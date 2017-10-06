Reigning as the king of all superfoods, kale is off the charts with antioxidants—clocking in at 1,770 units on the ORAC (oxygen radical absorbance capacity) chart. Kale is also rich in fiber—one cup has 90mg of fiber while enzymes in kale work to detoxify your liver. When you're looking for a small snack, make sure you're stocked up on kale chips.
Kale Chips Servings: 3
You'll need
- 3 cups kale leaves
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
Directions
1. Place the kale on a baking sheet, and drizzle the oil over the kale.
2. Sprinkle the salt, chili powder, and black pepper on the kale.
3. Bake the kale in the oven for 15 minutes at 350°.