Kick Your Ribs Up a Notch With This Spicy Dry Rub

Related to dill and cumin, the spice caraway can help improve digestion and help relieve heartburn, gas, and bloating. This makes it an ideal addition to your rub for any higher-fat meats you’re planning to grill.

Caraway Paprika Dry Rub for Ribs You'll need 3 Tbsp caraway seeds

2 Tbsp Hungarian paprika

2 tsp smoked salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

A Hungarian specialty, paprika is made of ground-up peppers, and can range from mild to spicy. It gets its rusty red color from carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin, which help protect your eyesight. Just a tablespoon of paprika provides all the vitamin A you need in a day.

Try it on: This dry rub is made for ribs. It’s also delicious on pork chops.