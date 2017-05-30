Healthy Recipes
Kick Your Ribs Up a Notch With This Spicy Dry Rub
This rub uses the caraway spice, which can help improve digestion and help relieve heartburn, gas, and bloating.
Related to dill and cumin, the spice caraway can help improve digestion and help relieve heartburn, gas, and bloating. This makes it an ideal addition to your rub for any higher-fat meats you’re planning to grill.
Caraway Paprika Dry Rub for Ribs
You'll need
- 3 Tbsp caraway seeds
- 2 Tbsp Hungarian paprika
- 2 tsp smoked salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp garlic powder
A Hungarian specialty, paprika is made of ground-up peppers, and can range from mild to spicy. It gets its rusty red color from carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin, which help protect your eyesight. Just a tablespoon of paprika provides all the vitamin A you need in a day.
Try it on: This dry rub is made for ribs. It’s also delicious on pork chops.
Directions
1. Optional step if you’re feeling like a gourmand: Put the caraway seeds in a small skillet over medium heat and toast them for about a minute. Keep shaking the pan around so they don’t burn.
2. Grind up the caraway seeds in a spice grinder, mortar and pestle, or your own two fists. Mix in a bowl with the other ingredients. Rub the spice mix into your food and toss it on the grill.
3. Store any leftover rub in a mason jar in your cupboard for up to one year.