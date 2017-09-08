Low-carb, Protein-packed Meal: Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl with Avocado and Cucumber Noodles

Directions

1. Place tuna in bowl with poke dressing ingredients. Stir to combine, then set aside to marinate.

2. Add avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice in separate bowl; season with salt and pepper; whisk until creamy.

3. Pat dry cucumber noodles, then add to avocado mixture and toss until coated in sauce.

4. Divide cucumber noodles among 3 bowls, and top with tuna poke, using a slotted spoon. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges, if desired. *For Inspiralized spiralizer only (inspiralized.com)