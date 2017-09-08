Healthy Recipes
Low-carb, Protein-packed Meal: Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl with Avocado and Cucumber Noodles
This veggie and protein combo packs loads of nutrition, and is more colorful and appetizing than your regular pasta dish.
Pick up fresh, wild-caught tuna from your local natural-foods market for a quick, no-cook meal in minutes.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl Servings: 3
Prep time: 20 Min | Cook time: 20 Min
You'll need
- 1 large, sashimi-grade ahi tuna steak, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 very ripe avocado, cubed
- 1 mall jalapeño, seeds removed, finely minced
- 1 tbsp minced cilantro, plus whole leaves for garnish
- 1 1/2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 seedless cucumbers, spiralized as linguine, trimmed (use Blade C*) Lime wedges (optional)
- For the poke dressing
- 2 tsp toasted white sesame seeds
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tsp rice vinegar
- 1/4 cup finely chopped scallions
Directions
1. Place tuna in bowl with poke dressing ingredients. Stir to combine, then set aside to marinate.
2. Add avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice in separate bowl; season with salt and pepper; whisk until creamy.
3. Pat dry cucumber noodles, then add to avocado mixture and toss until coated in sauce.
4. Divide cucumber noodles among 3 bowls, and top with tuna poke, using a slotted spoon. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges, if desired. *For Inspiralized spiralizer only (inspiralized.com)