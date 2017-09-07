Low-carb Quinoa Pancakes

Directions

1. Add quinoa, flour, baking powder, and salt to a bowl and mix until well combined.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together butter, yogurt, milk, eggs, maple syrup, and vanilla.

3. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and whisk until thoroughly combined. Let batter rest for 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Spray a nonstick skillet or griddle generously with vegetable oil and heat over medium heat.

5. Pour batter into skillet using a 1⁄4-cup measuring cup. Cook pancake until sides are set and bubbles form in middle (about 2 to 3 minutes), then flip and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Remove pancake and repeat steps with remaining batter.

6. Serve pancakes with fruit preserves, if desired.