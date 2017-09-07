Healthy Recipes
Low-carb Quinoa Pancakes
You can still get that fluffy texture you crave without feeling guilty.
Recipe excerpted from High Protein Pancakes, by Pamela Braun. Copyright 2017. Used with permission of publisher, Countryman Press. All rights reserved.
Quinoa Pancakes Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 cup cooked quinoa
- 3⁄4 cup quinoa flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1⁄2 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp melted butter
- 1⁄4 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp 2% low-fatmilk
- 2 large eggs,beaten
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Fruit preserves, for serving (optional)
Directions
1. Add quinoa, flour, baking powder, and salt to a bowl and mix until well combined.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together butter, yogurt, milk, eggs, maple syrup, and vanilla.
3. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and whisk until thoroughly combined. Let batter rest for 2 to 3 minutes.
4. Spray a nonstick skillet or griddle generously with vegetable oil and heat over medium heat.
5. Pour batter into skillet using a 1⁄4-cup measuring cup. Cook pancake until sides are set and bubbles form in middle (about 2 to 3 minutes), then flip and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Remove pancake and repeat steps with remaining batter.
6. Serve pancakes with fruit preserves, if desired.