Make Ahead: Jalapeño Yogurt Sauce

Directions

1. Seed the jalapeños, remove the stems, and slice them in half horizontally.

2. Place jalapeño halves open-side down on a baking sheet lined with foil. Broil for 5 to 10 minutes on each side, until they’re mostly black.

3. Place the broiled peppers in a ziplock bag, and let them steam for 15 minutes.

4. When the peppers have steamed enough, you can start peeling them under cold running water. This will help the peeling process as well.

5. Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend. Add the lime juice and salt after the sauce is blended.