Healthy Recipes
Make Ahead: Olive-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
This gourmet dish doesn't go overboard on calories.
Olive-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin Servings: 3 to 5
You'll need
- 1 (1¼ lbs) pork tenderloin, trimmed
- ½ cup pitted kalamata olives
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice (about ½ lemon)
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- About 2 feet kitchen twine
- ½ tsp fine sea salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp salted butter
Directions
1. Butterfly the pork tenderloin: Keeping your knife parallel to the cutting board, make a cut down the middle of one side of the tenderloin, going only halfway through the circumference. (Do not cut all the way through.) Open the tenderloin like a book so that the cut side faces up.
2. Blend the olives, olive oil, lemon juice, and Italian seasoning together until it forms a paste. Spread along the inside of the pork.
3. Starting with one of the long sides, roll the tenderloin up into a log, like a pinwheel. Using kitchen twine, tie the tenderloin together and knot at both ends. Season all sides of the tenderloin with the salt and pepper.
4. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Melt the butter in a large oven-safe frying pan over high heat. Sear tenderloin for 2 minutes on one side, turn to sear for 2 minutes on two more sides. Turn the tenderloin one more time, then transfer the pan to the oven. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the juices run clear.
Comments