Healthy Recipes
Make Ahead: Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
Find out how to make this amazing, protein-packed Indian dish.
Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
You'll need
- 4 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger (about ½-inch piece)
- 1 tbsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp garam masala
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes
- 3 tbsp salted butter, divided
- 3 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
- ½ medium-size yellow onion, finely chopped (about ½ cup)
- 1 (6 oz) can tomato paste
- 1 (28 oz) can crushed tomatoes
- 1 (13½ oz) can full-fat coconut milk
- About ½ cup Cream scooped from the top of 1 chilled (13½ oz) can full-fat coconut milk
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)
- Fresh jalapeño slices, for garnish
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Directions
1. In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the spice blend. Set aside.
2. Melt 2 tbsp of the butter in a large frying pan over high heat. Thoroughly coat the chicken on all sides with ½ the spice blend. Working in batches so that the chicken pieces don’t touch each other in the pan, add a portion of the seasoned chicken to the pan and sear for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, just until the chicken develops a light brown crust. Transfer the browned chicken to the slow cooker and repeat.
3. Once the chicken is finished, melt the remaining 1 tbsp of butter in the pan. Then add the rest of the spice blend and chopped onion. Stir for 8 to 10 minutes, until browned. Whisk in the tomato paste and cook for another 4 to 5 minutes, until the paste turns deep red. Stir in the crushed tomatoes, coconut milk, coconut cream, and lime juice and bring to a simmer. Let simmer for 10 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened slightly and coats the back of a spoon. Pour the sauce over the chicken in the slow cooker, and stir so that the chicken is coated on all sides.
4. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours. Garnish with the jalapeño slices and fresh cilantro.
Comments