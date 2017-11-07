Check out some of our best healthy holiday recipes to keep your diet on track all winter long.
Maple Chia Sweet Potato Chunks Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 40 min.
You'll need
- 2 sweet potatoes washed well, skin on, cut into small chunks
- 1½ tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tbsp pure maple syrup
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp sea salt
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with foil and grease with a small amount of oil.
2. Place sweet potatoes in bowl. Add coconut oil, maple syrup, chia seeds, cinnamon, and salt.
3. Massage the mixture onto sweet potatoes to evenly coat.
4. Bake for 40 minutes or until the outsides are light brown and the insides are tender. Turn the chunks at 20 minutes.