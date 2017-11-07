Maple Chia Sweet Potato Chunks

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with foil and grease with a small amount of oil.

2. Place sweet potatoes in bowl. Add coconut oil, maple syrup, chia seeds, cinnamon, and salt.

3. Massage the mixture onto sweet potatoes to evenly coat.

4. Bake for 40 minutes or until the outsides are light brown and the insides are tender. Turn the chunks at 20 minutes.