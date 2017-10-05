Green smoothies are a great way to sneak more veggies into your diet. But gathering all the ingredients when you want to blend one can be a pain. Plan ahead with these ready-to-go subzero smoothie packs, and you’ll be sipping a protein-packed nutrient payload in mere moments.

Mean Green Smoothie Packs Servings: 4

You'll need 2 oranges, peeled and segments separated

2 medium bananas, sliced into 1⁄2-inch pieces

4 cups broccoli florets

4 cups spinach

1 cup fresh basil

1 piece fresh ginger (1inch), peeled and thinly sliced

8 Tbsp hemp seeds (hemp hearts)

4 cups coconut water or tap water

3 cups 1% low-fat, no-salt-added cottage cheese