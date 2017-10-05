Healthy Recipes
Mean Green Smoothie Packs
Need a veggie fix in a pinch? Try these make-ahead smoothies.
Green smoothies are a great way to sneak more veggies into your diet. But gathering all the ingredients when you want to blend one can be a pain. Plan ahead with these ready-to-go subzero smoothie packs, and you’ll be sipping a protein-packed nutrient payload in mere moments.
Mean Green Smoothie Packs Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 oranges, peeled and segments separated
- 2 medium bananas, sliced into 1⁄2-inch pieces
- 4 cups broccoli florets
- 4 cups spinach
- 1 cup fresh basil
- 1 piece fresh ginger (1inch), peeled and thinly sliced
- 8 Tbsp hemp seeds (hemp hearts)
- 4 cups coconut water or tap water
- 3 cups 1% low-fat, no-salt-added cottage cheese
Directions
1. Divide orange segments, banana pieces, broccoli, spinach, basil, ginger, and hemp seeds among 4 zip-top freezer bags. Seal shut, and freeze until solid.
2. When ready for a smoothie, place 1 cup coconut water, 3⁄4 cup cottage cheese, and contents of 1 frozen smoothie pack in a blender container, and blend until smooth.