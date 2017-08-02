Middle-Eastern Lamb Burgers with Halloumi Cheese

Directions

1. In a large bowl, mix all of the burger ingredients together. Divide into 4, and shape your burgers, making them about 1/2” thick.

2. Set your grill to medium-high. Grill your burgers for about 5 minutes per side. Add the Halloumi cheese to the grill, and cook about 2 minutes per side or until you have dark grill marks.

3. Stuff each pita half with a burger, some cheese, and all of the toppings you like. Enjoy.