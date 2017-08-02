Healthy Recipes
Middle-Eastern Lamb Burgers with Halloumi Cheese
Burn fat and fuel muscles with these rich and flavorful lamb burgers.
An excellent source of protein, lamb also serves up conjugated linoleic acid, which may help with fat-burning, and creatinine to fuel muscles and add more pump. It has an amazing flavor that goes perfectly with fresh mint.
Middle-Eastern Lamb Burgers with Halloumi Cheese Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- Burgers
- 1 lb ground lamb
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 ts ground coriander
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp Kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley, minced
- 1/4 cup fresh mint, minced
- Fixings
- 1/2 cup halloumi cheese, sliced
- Sliced tomato
- Cucumber spears
- Pickled turnips
- Hummus or tahini
- 2 whole grain pitas, halved
Directions
1. In a large bowl, mix all of the burger ingredients together. Divide into 4, and shape your burgers, making them about 1/2” thick.
2. Set your grill to medium-high. Grill your burgers for about 5 minutes per side. Add the Halloumi cheese to the grill, and cook about 2 minutes per side or until you have dark grill marks.
3. Stuff each pita half with a burger, some cheese, and all of the toppings you like. Enjoy.