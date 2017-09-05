Healthy Recipes
Mini Chocolate Protein Cakes
These snack cakes come packed with protein so you can indulge guilt-free.
Have your cake, and eat it too—specifically, one that’s 15g of protein. This chocolate cake is grain-free and low in fat, making it suitable for all your dietary needs. Simply combine all of the ingredients, divide among two lightly greased ramekins, and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until tops are set but insides are still soft.
Mini Chocolate Protein Cakes Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 1/3 cup unsweetened protein-fortified almond milk
- 1/4 cup chocolate protein powder
- 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 2 Tbsp mini dark chocolate chips
- 2 Tbsp coconut flour
- 1 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2-3 tsp coconut sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
Directions
1. Combine all of the ingredients, and mix together in a bowl.
2. Divide among two lightly greased ramekins.
3. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until tops are set but insides are still soft.