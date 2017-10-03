Healthy Recipes

Mini Steak Tacos in Lettuce Cups

A low-carb dieter's perfect meal.

by
Mini Steak Tacos in Lettuce Cups
M+F Magazine
Calories 407
Protein 26g
Fat 31g
Carbs 10g
Fiber 5g
M+F Magazine

If you're watching your carbs, here's an easy, quick recipe that's perfect for dinner, complete with a zesty avocado salsa to match. And yes, you can still call them tacos without the tortilla.

Mini Steak Tacos in Lettuce Cups Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1 lb grass-fed flank steak
  • 8 butter lettuce leaves (use inner leaves)
  • 1 red bell pepper,thinly sliced
  • Marinade:
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 1⁄4 cup olive oil
  • Avocado Salsa:
  • 1 large avocado,seeded, peeled, and diced
  • 1 Roma tomato,diced
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1⁄2 lime
  • Salt and pepper
Directions 
1. Preheat grill on high. Mix marinade ingredients together, and rub into steak. Grill steak 3 to 5 minutes on each side for medium-rare to medium. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
2. Mix salsa ingredients together in a bowl, and refrigerate for 5 minutes.
3. To assemble: Place some sliced steak in each lettuce leaf along with some red bell pepper and a dollop of avocado salsa.
Topics:
Comments