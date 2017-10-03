If you're watching your carbs, here's an easy, quick recipe that's perfect for dinner, complete with a zesty avocado salsa to match. And yes, you can still call them tacos without the tortilla.
Mini Steak Tacos in Lettuce Cups Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 lb grass-fed flank steak
- 8 butter lettuce leaves (use inner leaves)
- 1 red bell pepper,thinly sliced
- Marinade:
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp chili powder
- Zest of 1 lime
- 1⁄4 cup olive oil
- Avocado Salsa:
- 1 large avocado,seeded, peeled, and diced
- 1 Roma tomato,diced
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
- 1⁄2 lime
- Salt and pepper
Directions
1. Preheat grill on high. Mix marinade ingredients together, and rub into steak. Grill steak 3 to 5 minutes on each side for medium-rare to medium. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
2. Mix salsa ingredients together in a bowl, and refrigerate for 5 minutes.
3. To assemble: Place some sliced steak in each lettuce leaf along with some red bell pepper and a dollop of avocado salsa.