Mini Steak Tacos in Lettuce Cups

Directions

1. Preheat grill on high. Mix marinade ingredients together, and rub into steak. Grill steak 3 to 5 minutes on each side for medium-rare to medium. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

2. Mix salsa ingredients together in a bowl, and refrigerate for 5 minutes.

3. To assemble: Place some sliced steak in each lettuce leaf along with some red bell pepper and a dollop of avocado salsa.