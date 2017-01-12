Morning Muesli for More Muscle

Protein Muesli Servings: 1

You'll need 1/4 cup plain kefir

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup flavored Greek yogurt

1/2 cup berries (blueberry or anything fresh and in season)

1 tbsp golden raisins

Chew on this! The protein and probiotics combo in both the kefir and yogurt keeps you satiated for hours by delivering a powerful punch of protein (15 grams), as well as fiber (5g) and gut-healthy probiotics. It’s also a solid way to jump-start an (egg-free) morning.