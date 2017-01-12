Healthy Recipes
Morning Muesli for More Muscle
Think of this muesli mashup as the next evolution in overnight oats—more protein, probiotics, and flavor.
Protein Muesli Servings: 1
You'll need
- 1/4 cup plain kefir
- 1/4 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup flavored Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup berries (blueberry or anything fresh and in season)
- 1 tbsp golden raisins
Chew on this! The protein and probiotics combo in both the kefir and yogurt keeps you satiated for hours by delivering a powerful punch of protein (15 grams), as well as fiber (5g) and gut-healthy probiotics. It’s also a solid way to jump-start an (egg-free) morning.
Directions
1. Mix kefir and oats in a bowl and stir until combined.
2. Add remaining ingredients and continue to stir.
3. Cover bowl with plastic wrap or lid and place in the fridge overnight. Enjoy the next morning.
Comments