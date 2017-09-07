Muscle-building Dessert: 5-Ingredient Protein Cookies

With just five ingredients, these protein-packed cookies make baking easy. This recipe comprises oats, protein powder, and almond butter, giving you an extra dose of protein (10g of protein per two cookies) and fiber. You won’t be able to keep your hands out of the cookie jar. (Exercise moderation.)

5-Ingredient Protein Cookies Servings: 5

Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 15 You'll need 1 medium extra-ripe banana, mashed

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/4 cup vanilla protein powder

2 tbsp Justin's Maple Almond Butter

2 tbsp mini dark chocolate chips

