Muscle-building Dessert: Cookie Dough Protein Bites

Get the sinful taste of raw cookie dough without the fear of contracting salmonella (and belly fat) with this no-bake, high-protein cookie dough bites recipe. It yields five servings, with 10g of protein per serving.

Cookie Dough Protein Bites Servings: 5

Prep time: 10 You'll need 1/2 cup almond flour

1/4 cup vanilla protein powder

1/4 cup Justin's Maple Almond Butter

2 tbsp mini dark chocolate chips

1 tsp vanilla extract

Optional unsweetened, protein-fortified almond milk... add by the tsp if the mix isn't moist enough

