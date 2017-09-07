Healthy Recipes
Muscle-building Dessert: Cookie Dough Protein Bites
Ball up a delicious high-protein treat with this tasty recipe.
Get the sinful taste of raw cookie dough without the fear of contracting salmonella (and belly fat) with this no-bake, high-protein cookie dough bites recipe. It yields five servings, with 10g of protein per serving.
Cookie Dough Protein Bites Servings: 5
Prep time: 10
You'll need
- 1/2 cup almond flour
- 1/4 cup vanilla protein powder
- 1/4 cup Justin's Maple Almond Butter
- 2 tbsp mini dark chocolate chips
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Optional unsweetened, protein-fortified almond milk... add by the tsp if the mix isn't moist enough
Directions
1. Combine all the ingredients and roll the mixture into bite-size balls.
2. For best results, chill the dough in the refrigerator prior to devouring.