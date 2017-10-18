No-bake Blueberry ‘Rx-style’ Protein Bars

Directions

1. Place all ingredients in a food processor.

2. Process until everything combines and a sticky ball forms.

3. Optional: Fold in a few extra dried blueberries and almond/cashew pieces if you’d like to add a bit of a chunkier texture.

4. Press into a parchment lined 8x8" baking pan.

5. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

6. Slice into 8-12 bars, and enjoy.