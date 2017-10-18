Healthy Recipes

No-bake Blueberry ‘Rx-style’ Protein Bars

These copycat Rx Bars are just as nutritious, but nowhere near as expensive.

Blueberry Copycat Rx Bars
Nicole Handler at Fitful Focus
This copycat version of a popular Rx Bar flavor has got all the same Paleo perks—no gluten, soy, or dairy—but it costs a lot less than whatever Whole Foods is charging. 

No-bake Blueberry ‘Rx-style’ Protein Bars Servings: 8-12 bars
You'll need
  • 1 cup pitted medjool dates, about 1 dozen (Natural Delights Pitted Medjool Dates work)
  • ¾ cup egg white protein
  • ½ cup raw almonds
  • ½ cup raw cashews
  • ¼ cup dried blueberries
  • 1 Tbsp water
  • Optional: extra almond/cashew pieces and dried blueberries to fold in

Photo and recipe credit: Nicole Handler at Fitful Focus

Directions 
1. Place all ingredients in a food processor.
2. Process until everything combines and a sticky ball forms.
3. Optional: Fold in a few extra dried blueberries and almond/cashew pieces if you’d like to add a bit of a chunkier texture.
4. Press into a parchment lined 8x8" baking pan.
5. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
6. Slice into 8-12 bars, and enjoy.
