No-bake Chocolate Coffee ‘Rx-style’ Protein Bars

Directions

1. Place all ingredients in a food processor.

2. Process until everything begins to stick together to form a sticky ball of dough. You may need to stop every few minutes to push everything down with a spatula.

3. Note: If things don't seem to be sticking, slowly add more water about a ½ Tbsp at a time until it does.

4. Once you have a ball of dough, remove it from the food processor and press it into a parchment lined 8x8" baking dish. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

5. Slice into 10-12 bars, and enjoy. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week or freeze.