Healthy Recipes
No-bake Chocolate Coffee ‘Rx-style’ Protein Bars
Try this Rx Bar copycat recipe for a protein-packed pick-me-up snack.
This recipe is not only no-bake, but also Paleo, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free. Modeled after the Rx Bar, they've got a little caffeine and a lot of protein—all at a fraction of the cost.
No-bake Chocolate Coffee ‘Rx-style’ Protein Bars Servings: 10-12 bars
You'll need
- 1 cup pitted dates (about 2 dozen)
- ¾ cup egg white protein powder
- ½ cup raw almonds
- ½ cup raw cashews
- 2 tsp instant espresso powder
- ¼ cup raw cacao nibs
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 Tbsp water (add more if needed)
Photo and recipe credit: Nicole Handler at Fitful Focus
Directions
1. Place all ingredients in a food processor.
2. Process until everything begins to stick together to form a sticky ball of dough. You may need to stop every few minutes to push everything down with a spatula.
3. Note: If things don't seem to be sticking, slowly add more water about a ½ Tbsp at a time until it does.
4. Once you have a ball of dough, remove it from the food processor and press it into a parchment lined 8x8" baking dish. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
5. Slice into 10-12 bars, and enjoy. Store in the refrigerator for up to a week or freeze.