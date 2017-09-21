Pork tenderloins are an “everyone wins” food in our house. My husband loves that they’re delicious and more affordable than other cuts of meat. I love how they’re so incredibly simple to prepare, and are transformed with a flavorful stuffing. While this olive spread is delicious, think of this recipe as a method. Start experimenting with your own pork tenderloin stuffings, and have fun with it.
Olive-stuffed Pork Tenderloin Servings: 3-5
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- 1 (1¼-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed
- ½ cup pitted Kalamata olive
- 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice (about ½ lemon)
- 1 tsp Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp fine sea salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 Tbsp salted butter
Directions
1. Butterfly the pork tenderloin: Keeping your knife parallel to the cutting board, make a cut down the middle of one side of the tenderloin, going only halfway through the circumference (do not cut all the way through). Open the tenderloin like a book so that the cut side faces up.
2. Blend the olives, olive oil, lemon juice, and Italian seasoning together until it forms a paste. Spread this paste along the inside of the butterflied pork tenderloin.
3. Starting with one of the long sides, roll the tenderloin up into a log, like a pinwheel. Using kitchen twine, tie the tenderloin together, knotting it at both ends. Season all sides of the tenderloin with the salt and pepper.
4. Preheat the oven to 375°. Melt the butter in a large, oven-safe frying pan over high heat. Once melted, add the tenderloin and sear for 2 minutes on one side, turn to sear for 2 minutes on two more sides. Turn the tenderloin one more time, then transfer the pan to the oven. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the juices run clear.
5. Let the tenderloin rest for at least 5 minutes. Cut away and discard the twine, and slice the tenderloin into ½-inch pieces.