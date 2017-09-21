Olive-stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Directions

1. Butterfly the pork tenderloin: Keeping your knife parallel to the cutting board, make a cut down the middle of one side of the tenderloin, going only halfway through the circumference (do not cut all the way through). Open the tenderloin like a book so that the cut side faces up.

2. Blend the olives, olive oil, lemon juice, and Italian seasoning together until it forms a paste. Spread this paste along the inside of the butterflied pork tenderloin.

3. Starting with one of the long sides, roll the tenderloin up into a log, like a pinwheel. Using kitchen twine, tie the tenderloin together, knotting it at both ends. Season all sides of the tenderloin with the salt and pepper.

4. Preheat the oven to 375°. Melt the butter in a large, oven-safe frying pan over high heat. Once melted, add the tenderloin and sear for 2 minutes on one side, turn to sear for 2 minutes on two more sides. Turn the tenderloin one more time, then transfer the pan to the oven. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the juices run clear.

5. Let the tenderloin rest for at least 5 minutes. Cut away and discard the twine, and slice the tenderloin into ½-inch pieces.