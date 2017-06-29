Healthy Recipes
This One-Pan North African-Spiced Chicken with Roasted Carrots Recipe Is An Amazing Diet-Friendly Dish
This dish is low in fat and high in protein.
One-Pan North African-Spiced Chicken with Roasted Carrots Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 dried ancho chili, cut into ½-inch pieces
- 1 tsp caraway seeds
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1½ tsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp whole black peppercorns
- 1½ tsp kosher salt
- 2 chicken hindquarters (attached drumstick and thigh) (about 8 oz each)
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 lb carrots, cut into sticks
- Zest and juice of 1 navel orange
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
Directions
1. Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add ancho chili, caraway, coriander, cumin, and peppercorns. Cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes, shaking skillet often. Let cool.
2. Use a spice grinder or mortal and pestle to finely grind chili and seeds. Combine the spice mixture with salt, and rub it evenly over chicken.
3. Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat a large oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, swirling to coat the bottom of the skillet. Add chicken and cook until browned, turning once, about 10 minutes.
4. Remove chicken from skillet, and set aside on a plate. Add carrots and 1-2 tbsp orange juice to skillet, scraping up any browned bits stuck to the pan. Place chicken back in skillet, and transfer to oven; roast about 30 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the chicken is 180°F and carrots are just tender.
5. Drizzle remaining orange juice over chicken and carrots. Sprinkle with orange zest and cilantro just before serving. Remove skin if desired.