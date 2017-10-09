Healthy Recipes
One-pot Grass-fed Beef Chili With Sweet Potato
Burn fat and build muscle with this easy recipe.
Sweet potatoes are packed with fiber, vitamin A, and beta-carotene. Vitamin A and beta-carotene are necessary for skin and eye health. The seasonings in this recipe, which include garlic and onion, have been seen to have a thermogenic effect. This means that your body will burn fat for energy.
Grass-fed Beef Chili With Sweet Potato Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 lb 95% lean ground beef
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 medium red onion (approx. 2.5 diameter), diced
- 1-1/4 lbs sweet potato, peeled and cubed
- 2 tsp coriander
- 1-1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1/4 tsp chili powder
- 1 Tbsp cooking oil
- 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained
- 2-1/4 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken stock
- 2 medium avocados, cubed
- 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- OPTIONAL GARNISHES:
- hot sauce
- sour cream
- tortilla chips
Directions
1. Season the ground beef with salt and pepper. Create a spice mixture by tossing coriander, cumin, paprika, and chili powder together. Set these aside.
2. Heat a Dutch oven (bigger than 5 quarts) over medium-high heat. Add oil and then garlic to heated oil. Once you can smell the garlic, add onions with a generous dash of salt. Sauté until softened, about three minutes.
3. Next add in ground beef with half the spice mixture and diced tomatoes. Brown, and break up with a wooden spoon, 3 to 5 minutes. If there is a lot of grease, drain from the pot.
4. Add in sweet potatoes, chicken stock, and remainder of spices. Cover, and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer, and cook covered for another 15 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are softened.
5. While soup is cooking, cube avocados and chop cilantro. Turn off heat, and add in the lime juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top with avocado and cilantro when serving.