One-pot Grass-fed Beef Chili With Sweet Potato

Directions

1. Season the ground beef with salt and pepper. Create a spice mixture by tossing coriander, cumin, paprika, and chili powder together. Set these aside.

2. Heat a Dutch oven (bigger than 5 quarts) over medium-high heat. Add oil and then garlic to heated oil. Once you can smell the garlic, add onions with a generous dash of salt. Sauté until softened, about three minutes.

3. Next add in ground beef with half the spice mixture and diced tomatoes. Brown, and break up with a wooden spoon, 3 to 5 minutes. If there is a lot of grease, drain from the pot.

4. Add in sweet potatoes, chicken stock, and remainder of spices. Cover, and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer, and cook covered for another 15 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are softened.

5. While soup is cooking, cube avocados and chop cilantro. Turn off heat, and add in the lime juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top with avocado and cilantro when serving.