One-Pot Meal: BBQ Smoked Chicken With Black Bean Soup

Directions

1. Soak the beans overnight to reduce some of the indigestible sugars that cause flatulence.

2. Drain beans, and put them into a medium-size saucepan. Add in the water and bay leaf.

3. Bring the ingredients to a boil on medium heat for about 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for about 20 minutes or until beans are tender. Then drain the remaining water, and remove the bay leaf.

4. Preheat your oven to 400°. Spray a large soup pot with the canola oil spray, and put it over medium heat. Add celery, onion, carrots, and broccoli stems only.

5. Cover the pot and lower heat to low, and cook for about five minutes while stirring a few times. Then add in the basil and thyme, and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring. *For a faster prep, you can use canned beans.

6. For chicken prep: Cover the chicken completely in barbeque sauce, and bake in the oven for 10 minutes on the top shelf of the oven. Remove chicken after 10 minutes, and allow it to cool in order to cut it into cubes.

7. Add the chicken, broth, and beans to the pot. Cook on low heat for about three minutes, and add the evaporated milk and the broccoli florets. Cook for five minutes, but don’t let the soup come to a boil. Stir periodically.

8. Add the dissolved cornstarch, and cook for another few minutes, stirring constantly now. Add in the Worcestershire, liquid smoke, and Tabasco for heat. Serve garnished with the chopped cilantro.