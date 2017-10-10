Healthy Recipes
One-Pot Meal: BBQ Smoked Chicken With Black Bean Soup
Make meal time effortless by throwing a couple ingredients into a pot.
This soup provides muscle-building protein from chicken, and fiber-rich beans in a smokey barbeque broth. The fiber that's found in the beans will keep your intestinal tract clean, and will make you feel full for longer.
You'll need
- 1/2 cup dried black beans
- 2 cups water
- 1 bay leaf
- Canola oil or cooking spray
- 1/2 cup chopped broccoli stems
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 medium carrot, cubed
- 1 medium chopped onion
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 Tbsp dried thyme
- 1 Tbsp dried basil
- 8 oz boneless and skinless chicken breast
- 4 Tbsp barbeque sauce (no oil)
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 12 oz evaporated skim milk
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch mixed in 2 tbsp of cold water
- 1 Tbsp liquid smoke
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp Tabasco or more for extra spice
- 1/4 cup fresh chopped cilantro
Directions
1. Soak the beans overnight to reduce some of the indigestible sugars that cause flatulence.
2. Drain beans, and put them into a medium-size saucepan. Add in the water and bay leaf.
3. Bring the ingredients to a boil on medium heat for about 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for about 20 minutes or until beans are tender. Then drain the remaining water, and remove the bay leaf.
4. Preheat your oven to 400°. Spray a large soup pot with the canola oil spray, and put it over medium heat. Add celery, onion, carrots, and broccoli stems only.
5. Cover the pot and lower heat to low, and cook for about five minutes while stirring a few times. Then add in the basil and thyme, and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring. *For a faster prep, you can use canned beans.
6. For chicken prep: Cover the chicken completely in barbeque sauce, and bake in the oven for 10 minutes on the top shelf of the oven. Remove chicken after 10 minutes, and allow it to cool in order to cut it into cubes.
7. Add the chicken, broth, and beans to the pot. Cook on low heat for about three minutes, and add the evaporated milk and the broccoli florets. Cook for five minutes, but don’t let the soup come to a boil. Stir periodically.
8. Add the dissolved cornstarch, and cook for another few minutes, stirring constantly now. Add in the Worcestershire, liquid smoke, and Tabasco for heat. Serve garnished with the chopped cilantro.