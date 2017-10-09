One-pot Quinoa & Beef Stew

Directions

1. Preheat large deep skillet on medium heat, and swirl oil to coat. Add onion and carrots, cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a medium bowl, and set aside.

2. Return skillet to medium-high heat and add beef, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook until golden brown, stirring as necessary. If your meat releases a lot of juices and water, just increase heat and let it cook off. Watch closely so that it won’t burn.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together chicken stock and cornstarch, pour over meat. Add previously cooked onions and carrots, garlic, bay leaves, and peppercorns, and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low, and cook for 45 minutes. In the meanwhile, cook quinoa as per package instructions.

4. When meat is ready, add garlic powder or freshly crushed garlic, and stir. This adds a depth of flavor. Discard bay leaves and peppercorns.

5. Add cooked quinoa, peas, and fresh herbs, gently stir and serve warm.