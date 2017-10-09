One-pot Quinoa & Beef Stew

This recipe is packed with fiber, which can help make you feel fuller for longer, and vitamin A and C and betacarotene. Also in the nutrient mix is iron and protein from grass-fed beef that's void of antibiotics. Since grass-fed beef contains zero corn and other grains, it will keep your immune system and GI functioning properly. As for the grain in this recipe, quinoa is loaded with protein and contains anti-inflammatory properties.
Quinoa Beef Stew Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 large onion, coarsely chopped
- 4 large carrots, sliced
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 lbs grass-fed eye of round beef roast, cut into 1" cubes
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
- 3 cups chicken stock, low sodium
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch
- 8 garlic cloves, sliced
- 3 bay leaves
- 5 peppercorns
- 1 cup quinoa, uncooked
- 2 tsp garlic powder or 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 cup peas, fresh or frozen
- 1/3 cup dill or parsley, chopped
Storage instructions: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 6 months
Directions
1. Preheat large deep skillet on medium heat, and swirl oil to coat. Add onion and carrots, cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a medium bowl, and set aside.
2. Return skillet to medium-high heat and add beef, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook until golden brown, stirring as necessary. If your meat releases a lot of juices and water, just increase heat and let it cook off. Watch closely so that it won’t burn.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk together chicken stock and cornstarch, pour over meat. Add previously cooked onions and carrots, garlic, bay leaves, and peppercorns, and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low, and cook for 45 minutes. In the meanwhile, cook quinoa as per package instructions.
4. When meat is ready, add garlic powder or freshly crushed garlic, and stir. This adds a depth of flavor. Discard bay leaves and peppercorns.
5. Add cooked quinoa, peas, and fresh herbs, gently stir and serve warm.