Orange Chicken Cauliflower Rice Stir-fry

Directions

1. In a large bowl, whisk together broth, juice, zest, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, and cayenne. Reserve 1 cup for later use. Place chicken in marinade, and chill for at least 1 hour.

2. In a food processor, pulse cauliflower until it’s the size of rice grains.

3. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tsp oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add cauliflower, and stir-fry 4 minutes. Remove from pan; set aside. Add 2 tsp oil to pan. Add chicken, and stir-fry 3 minutes. Add charred stems, and stir-fry 1 minute. Mix cornstarch into reserved sauce, add to pan, and heat until thickened. Add chard leaves to pan, and cook until wilted.

4. Serve chicken on top of “rice”. Top with cashews.