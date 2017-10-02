Healthy Recipes
Orange Chicken Cauliflower Rice Stir-fry
Feed your muscles the protein they crave with this chicken and cauliflower rice recipe.
Orange Chicken Cauliflower Rice Stir-fry
You'll need
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 cup orange juice
- Zest of 1 orange
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp brown sugar or coconut sugar
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 tbsp minced fresh ginger
- 1/2 tsp cayenne powder
- 11/2 lbs skinless chicken breast, cubed
- 1 head cauliflower, florets roughly chopped
- 4 tsp peanut or canola oil
- 1 bunch Swiss chard, with stems cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- 1/2 cup roasted cashews
Directions
1. In a large bowl, whisk together broth, juice, zest, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, and cayenne. Reserve 1 cup for later use. Place chicken in marinade, and chill for at least 1 hour.
2. In a food processor, pulse cauliflower until it’s the size of rice grains.
3. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tsp oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add cauliflower, and stir-fry 4 minutes. Remove from pan; set aside. Add 2 tsp oil to pan. Add chicken, and stir-fry 3 minutes. Add charred stems, and stir-fry 1 minute. Mix cornstarch into reserved sauce, add to pan, and heat until thickened. Add chard leaves to pan, and cook until wilted.
4. Serve chicken on top of “rice”. Top with cashews.