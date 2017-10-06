Ostrich Burger with Balsamic Caramelized Onions

Directions

1. Sauté onion on medium heat in pan for 3 minutes; add garlic, and cook for another minute until softened.

2. Add onion and remaining ingredients in a large mixing bowl. With clean hands, mix thoroughly until combined.

3. Make into four 4-oz burgers or two 8-oz burgers.

4. Season both sides of burgers with salt and pepper, and sear in medium-hot pan for 5-6 minutes on each side to yield medium-rare burgers.

5. Sauté onions in oil on medium-low heat with the lid on pan for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until soft and translucent.

6. Remove lid, and add balsamic vinegar. Stir, and let reduce until mixture is syrup-like, for 10 minutes. Taste, and season. Place burgers in English muffins. Add onions to the tops of burgers.