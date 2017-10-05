Paleo Omelette

Directions

1. In a large frying pan, heat the oil and sauté the chopped peppers and onion. Then add in the ground turkey, cooking it through.

2. Once the turkey is cooked, add in the kidney beans and spices. Set aside on a separate plate.

3. In a bowl, combine the egg yolks and egg whites. Cook the egg combination similar to that of an omelette in the pan. The egg combination will replace the tortilla.

4. Once cooked, carefully wrap the egg tortilla around the meat.