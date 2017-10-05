The secret star of this recipe is red pepper, which takes the cake for fat loss—it can help curb your hunger and boost your energy expenditure. Purdue University led a study in 2011 which found that red pepper can actually burn calories after a meal; this is known as the thermic effect of food. Red pepper contains capsaicin, which boosts thermogenesis and activates the sympathetic nervous system.
Paleo Omelette
You'll need
- 1 Tbsp coconut oil
- 1 Tbsp cumin
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 Tbsp chili powder
- ¼ cup kidney beans
- ¼ cup chopped peppers
- ¼ cup sweet onion, chopped
- 4 oz lean, ground turkey
- 3 eggs
- 3 egg whites
Directions
1. In a large frying pan, heat the oil and sauté the chopped peppers and onion. Then add in the ground turkey, cooking it through.
2. Once the turkey is cooked, add in the kidney beans and spices. Set aside on a separate plate.
3. In a bowl, combine the egg yolks and egg whites. Cook the egg combination similar to that of an omelette in the pan. The egg combination will replace the tortilla.
4. Once cooked, carefully wrap the egg tortilla around the meat.