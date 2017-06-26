Healthy Recipes
Pan-Seared Scallops with Bacon Over Braised Swiss Chard
This Whole30 recipe proves you can stick to the challenge and still feel totally satisfied.
Resetting your meal plan and going for the Whole30 Challenge can be tough, but recipes like this seafood and leafy greens dish can make it easy.
Pan-Seared Scallops with Bacon Over Braised Swiss Chard Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- 12 oz Swiss chard
- 8 oz fresh sea scallops
- 1 tbsp almond flour
- 1 tsp garam masala or Cajun seasoning
- 1⁄2 tsp dried thyme, crushed
- pinch salt
- 2 slices bacon, chopped
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tbsp water or chicken broth (preferably bone broth)
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
You won't have any problem sticking to your Whole30 Summer Body Diet Challenge with this delicious dinner that's low-carb, satisfying, and nutritious.
For more on the challenge, check out Whole30.com and the Whole30 series of books by Melissa and Dallas Hartwig.
Directions
1. Cut stems and center ribs from Swiss chard, discarding tough areas near the base of stems. Cut stems into 1-inch pieces and tear leaves into 2 or 3 pieces each. Set aside.
2. Rinse scallops and pat them dry. In a bowl, combine almond flour, garam masala, thyme, and salt. Add scallops and toss to coat. Set aside.
3. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until just brown and crispy, about 5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain, reserving the drippings in the skillet. Add scallops to drippings in skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning once, until browned and opaque, about 6 minutes. Remove scallops from skillet.
4. Heat olive oil in skillet over medium heat. Add chard stems and garlic and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add chard leaves and water. Cook over medium-high heat, covered, until stems are tender and leaves have wilted, about 2 minutes. Add vinegar and toss to coat evenly. Return scallops and bacon to skillet and cook until just heated through.