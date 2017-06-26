Resetting your meal plan and going for the Whole30 Challenge can be tough, but recipes like this seafood and leafy greens dish can make it easy.

Pan-Seared Scallops with Bacon Over Braised Swiss Chard Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20 You'll need 12 oz Swiss chard

8 oz fresh sea scallops

1 tbsp almond flour

1 tsp garam masala or Cajun seasoning

1⁄2 tsp dried thyme, crushed

pinch salt

2 slices bacon, chopped

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tbsp water or chicken broth (preferably bone broth)

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

You won't have any problem sticking to your Whole30 Summer Body Diet Challenge with this delicious dinner that's low-carb, satisfying, and nutritious.

For more on the challenge, check out Whole30.com and the Whole30 series of books by Melissa and Dallas Hartwig.