The Perfect Cajun Spice Rub for Grilling

Regularly eating garlic can help ward off common colds, thanks to its antibacterial and antiviral properties. Garlic can also lower blood pressure, which goes (ahem) hand in hand with healthy erections.

Cajun Spice Rub You'll need 3 tbsp Paprika

1 tbsp Garlic powder

1 tbsp Onion powder

1/2 tbsp Kosher salt

2 tsp Cumin

2 tsp Dried oregano

1 tsp Black pepper

Research suggests that adding spices like paprika to a high fat meal can prevent your triglycerides from rising, which could mean better protection for your heart. All the more reason to make sure your rub features this bright red spice.

Try it on: steak, hamburgers, ribs, white fish, or shrimp.