Healthy Recipes
The Perfect Cajun Spice Rub for Grilling
High in spice and flavor, this rub will improve your heart health.
Regularly eating garlic can help ward off common colds, thanks to its antibacterial and antiviral properties. Garlic can also lower blood pressure, which goes (ahem) hand in hand with healthy erections.
Cajun Spice Rub
You'll need
- 3 tbsp Paprika
- 1 tbsp Garlic powder
- 1 tbsp Onion powder
- 1/2 tbsp Kosher salt
- 2 tsp Cumin
- 2 tsp Dried oregano
- 1 tsp Black pepper
Research suggests that adding spices like paprika to a high fat meal can prevent your triglycerides from rising, which could mean better protection for your heart. All the more reason to make sure your rub features this bright red spice.
Try it on: steak, hamburgers, ribs, white fish, or shrimp.
Directions
1. Mix the ingredients together in a bowl.
2. Rub onto your meat or fish, and it's ready to grill.
3. Store any leftover rub in a mason jar in your cupboard for up to 1 year.