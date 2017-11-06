Healthy Recipes
Pesto-roasted Alaskan Rockfish Over Cauliflower Steaks
Try this low-carb, low-fat, and paleo-friendly recipe.
Pesto-roasted Alaskan Rockfish Over Cauliflower Steaks Servings: 2
You'll need
- 4 large cauliflower steaks, cut from the center of the head with the stem attached
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1/2 Tbsp Paleo Grind Super Radical Rib Rub (see iceagemeals.net to purchase)
- 2 cups fresh basil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 Tbsp almond flour
- kosher salt to taste
- 1 lemon, quartered
- 13 oz Alaskan rockfish
Directions
1. Brush cauliflower steaks with oil, and season with Rib Rub.
2. Place on a sheet pan and roast at 375° until caramelized on both sides, turning halfway, about 35 minutes total.
3. To prepare pesto, blitz basil, water, lemon juice, garlic, and almond flour in a blender. Season with salt to your liking.
4. Coat rockfish fillets with pesto on all sides. Place on a sheet pan, and roast until they reach an internal temperature of 120°.
5. Place cauliflower steaks on a plate and top with rockfish. Finish each serving with a squeeze of lemon juice.