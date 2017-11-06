Pesto-roasted Alaskan Rockfish Over Cauliflower Steaks

Directions

1. Brush cauliflower steaks with oil, and season with Rib Rub.

2. Place on a sheet pan and roast at 375° until caramelized on both sides, turning halfway, about 35 minutes total.

3. To prepare pesto, blitz basil, water, lemon juice, garlic, and almond flour in a blender. Season with salt to your liking.

4. Coat rockfish fillets with pesto on all sides. Place on a sheet pan, and roast until they reach an internal temperature of 120°.

5. Place cauliflower steaks on a plate and top with rockfish. Finish each serving with a squeeze of lemon juice.