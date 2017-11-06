Healthy Recipes

Pesto-roasted Alaskan Rockfish Over Cauliflower Steaks

Try this low-carb, low-fat, and paleo-friendly recipe.

Cauliflower-Fish
Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
Calories 190
Protein 45g
Fat 9g
Carbs 30g
Pesto-roasted Alaskan Rockfish Over Cauliflower Steaks Servings: 2
You'll need
  • 4 large cauliflower steaks, cut from the center of the head with the stem attached
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1/2 Tbsp Paleo Grind Super Radical Rib Rub (see iceagemeals.net to purchase)
  • 2 cups fresh basil
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 Tbsp almond flour
  • kosher salt to taste
  • 1 lemon, quartered
  • 13 oz Alaskan rockfish
Directions 
1. Brush cauliflower steaks with oil, and season with Rib Rub.
2. Place on a sheet pan and roast at 375° until caramelized on both sides, turning halfway, about 35 minutes total.
3. To prepare pesto, blitz basil, water, lemon juice, garlic, and almond flour in a blender. Season with salt to your liking.
4. Coat rockfish fillets with pesto on all sides. Place on a sheet pan, and roast until they reach an internal temperature of 120°.
5. Place cauliflower steaks on a plate and top with rockfish. Finish each serving with a squeeze of lemon juice.
