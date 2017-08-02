Healthy Recipes
Pork Banh Mi Burgers
Taste and protein highlight these energy-boosting pork burgers.
Pork is one of the tastiest meats known to man. It’s also healthier than you thought. Protein-packed pork contains choline, a nutrient that can boost your energy and stamina in the gym.
Pork Banh Mi Burgers Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- Burgers
- 1 1/2 pounds ground pork
- 2 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated with a zester
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Tbsp sesame seeds
- 1 green onion, minced
- 1 Tbsp Chinese five spice
- 1/2 Tbsp tamari
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- Fixings
- 2 cups shredded cabbage and carrots
- 1 Tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tsp tamari
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1/2 cucumber, cut into spears
- 4 Kaiser rolls or a baguette (any crunchy bread or roll will do)
Directions
1. In a large bowl, mix all of the burger ingredients together. Divide into 4, and shape your burgers, making them about 1/2” thick.
2. Set your grill to medium-high. Grill your burgers for about 4 minutes per side.
3. For the “fixings,” get a medium-size bowl and add the shredded cabbage and carrots, rice vinegar, tamari, and sesame oil. Stir to combine.
4. Layer your bread with a burger, the cabbage/carrot mixture, and the cucumbers. Enjoy.