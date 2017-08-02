Pork Banh Mi Burgers

Directions

1. In a large bowl, mix all of the burger ingredients together. Divide into 4, and shape your burgers, making them about 1/2” thick.

2. Set your grill to medium-high. Grill your burgers for about 4 minutes per side.

3. For the “fixings,” get a medium-size bowl and add the shredded cabbage and carrots, rice vinegar, tamari, and sesame oil. Stir to combine.

4. Layer your bread with a burger, the cabbage/carrot mixture, and the cucumbers. Enjoy.