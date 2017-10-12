Post-workout Beet Smoothie for Optimal Recovery

This “Can’t Beet Me Smoothie” from Run Fast, Eat Slow by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky, helps replenish your muscles and rehydrates your body after your sweat sesh. Coconut water adds a boost of electrolytes, and almond butter helps your body absorb the fat-soluble vitamins in the beets and blueberries.

Beet Smoothie Servings: 2

You'll need 1 cooked beet, peeled and quartered

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 small frozen banana

1 cup unsweetened almond milk or other milk of choice

1 cup coconut water

1 inch knob fresh ginger, peeled

1 tbsp almond butter