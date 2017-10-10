Healthy Recipes
Potatoes With Lentils and Garlic Pesto
Lentils are a critical source of nutrition, combine them with tasty potatoes here.
Lentils are high in protein and fiber. The soluble fiber found in lentils fills the gut and slows digestion. This can help with weight loss. Lentils have also been shown to help lower the “bad” cholesterol or LDLs.
Potatoes With Lentils and Garlic Pesto Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 3 cups fingerling potatoes
- 1 cup lentils
- 3 scallion stalks, thinly sliced
- 3 cups cilantro lightly packed, stems and leaves
- 1 cup pumpkin seeds (also known as Pepitas)
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- Optional: black pepper to taste
Raw garlic is high in allicins, which are compounds that help protect your body against cancer and heart disease. They also aid in a strong immune system. However, cooking garlic cloves will destroy the benefits from allicin.
Directions
1. Fill a large pot with water, enough to cover the potatoes when they're in the pot. Bring the water to a boil, and add the potatoes in the pot. Cover the pot, and boil the potatoes for about 15 minutes or until you can stick a fork into them easily. Drain, and set aside. Cook lentils according to the package. Drain, and set aside.
2. Toast the pumpkin seeds in a medium-size pan on the stove, stirring often until they're lightly browned. Make pesto by combining cilantro, toasted pepitas, garlic, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, salt, and a splash of olive oil in a food processor. Pulse to combine. Add the rest of the oil slowly as you continue to process. You want the pesto to be like a sauce, rather than a dry mixture.
3. Combine potatoes, lentils, and scallions in a medium-size bowl. Add the pesto to the potatoes, lentils, and scallions, and toss to combine. Test to see if you want to add more salt or pepper.