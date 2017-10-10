Potatoes With Lentils and Garlic Pesto

Directions

1. Fill a large pot with water, enough to cover the potatoes when they're in the pot. Bring the water to a boil, and add the potatoes in the pot. Cover the pot, and boil the potatoes for about 15 minutes or until you can stick a fork into them easily. Drain, and set aside. Cook lentils according to the package. Drain, and set aside.

2. Toast the pumpkin seeds in a medium-size pan on the stove, stirring often until they're lightly browned. Make pesto by combining cilantro, toasted pepitas, garlic, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, salt, and a splash of olive oil in a food processor. Pulse to combine. Add the rest of the oil slowly as you continue to process. You want the pesto to be like a sauce, rather than a dry mixture.

3. Combine potatoes, lentils, and scallions in a medium-size bowl. Add the pesto to the potatoes, lentils, and scallions, and toss to combine. Test to see if you want to add more salt or pepper.