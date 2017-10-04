Healthy Recipes

Protein Alternatives: Muscle-building Ostrich Steak

Pack on the muscle with this high-protein meat.

Grilled Ostrich
Calories 547
Protein 64g
Fat 30g
Carbs 3g
Grilled Ostrich Steak Servings: 2
You'll need
  • 1 cup fig balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tbsp fresh tarragon, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 2 ostrich steaks, 8 oz each
  • cooking spray
Directions 
1. Mix all marinade ingredients in a resealable bag. Add steaks, coating all sides. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Marinating for several hours or overnight is preferred as it will yield better flavor.
2. Remove steaks from the refrigerator 1 hour before cooking; allow to return to room temperature to ensure that meat cooks evenly.
3. Preheat a grill pan on medium heat for 2 minutes. Spray pan with cooking spray. Sear steaks for 5-6 minutes on each side for medium rare.
4. Let steaks rest for 5 minutes once cooked. This lets the moisture redistribute back into the meat, and will keep it juicy.
5. Slice; serve with a vegetable or carb.
