Protein Alternatives: Muscle-building Ostrich Steak

Directions

1. Mix all marinade ingredients in a resealable bag. Add steaks, coating all sides. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Marinating for several hours or overnight is preferred as it will yield better flavor.

2. Remove steaks from the refrigerator 1 hour before cooking; allow to return to room temperature to ensure that meat cooks evenly.

3. Preheat a grill pan on medium heat for 2 minutes. Spray pan with cooking spray. Sear steaks for 5-6 minutes on each side for medium rare.

4. Let steaks rest for 5 minutes once cooked. This lets the moisture redistribute back into the meat, and will keep it juicy.

5. Slice; serve with a vegetable or carb.