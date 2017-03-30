Healthy Recipes
Protein packed breakfast for a bodybuilder
Start the day strong with these tasty eggs, Tex Mex-style.
Studies have shown that eating breakfast lowers the risk of diabetes and heart disease, and improves memory.
Sweet chorizo hash with eggs and guacamole Servings: 1
You'll need
- 5 oz chorizo
- 1 5-inch sweet potato, peeled and diced
- 2 cups diced onions
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 eggs
- 5 tsp 60-Second Guac (see recipe, below)
- hot sauce (optional)
- For 60-Sec Guac
- 4 medium avocados
- 1/2 yellow onion, diced
- 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 1 juice from 1 lime
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 jalapeño, diced
- Kosher salt, to taste
Directions
1. Make 60-Second Guac: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl or mortar and pestle and smash.
2. Sauté chorizo in a pan for 3 minutes over medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes, onions, salt, and pepper and stir to combine. Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Remove lid and stir, then continue to cook, lid off, until sweet potatoes have a crisp crust and a tender center, about 5 minutes.
4. In a separate pan, fry eggs. Transfer chorizo hash to a plate, top with eggs, 5 tbsp of guacamole, and hot sauce, if desired.
