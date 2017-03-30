Protein packed breakfast for a bodybuilder

Directions

1. Make 60-Second Guac: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl or mortar and pestle and smash.

2. Sauté chorizo in a pan for 3 minutes over medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes, onions, salt, and pepper and stir to combine. Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Remove lid and stir, then continue to cook, lid off, until sweet potatoes have a crisp crust and a tender center, about 5 minutes.

4. In a separate pan, fry eggs. Transfer chorizo hash to a plate, top with eggs, 5 tbsp of guacamole, and hot sauce, if desired.