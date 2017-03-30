Healthy Recipes

Protein packed breakfast for a bodybuilder

Start the day strong with these tasty eggs, Tex Mex-style.

by
Tex Mex Eggs Breakfast Skillet
Brian Klutch
Calories 445
Protein 22g
Fat 28g
Carbs 30g
Brian Klutch

Studies have shown that eating breakfast lowers the risk of diabetes and heart disease, and improves memory.

Sweet chorizo hash with eggs and guacamole Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 5 oz chorizo
  • 1 5-inch sweet potato, peeled and diced
  • 2 cups diced onions
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 eggs
  • 5 tsp 60-Second Guac (see recipe, below)
  • hot sauce (optional)
  • For 60-Sec Guac
  • 4 medium avocados
  • 1/2 yellow onion, diced
  • 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
  • 1 juice from 1 lime
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 jalapeño, diced
  • Kosher salt, to taste

Directions 
1. Make 60-Second Guac: Combine all ingredients in a large bowl or mortar and pestle and smash.
2. Sauté chorizo in a pan for 3 minutes over medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes, onions, salt, and pepper and stir to combine. Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Remove lid and stir, then continue to cook, lid off, until sweet potatoes have a crisp crust and a tender center, about 5 minutes.
4. In a separate pan, fry eggs. Transfer chorizo hash to a plate, top with eggs, 5 tbsp of guacamole, and hot sauce, if desired.
