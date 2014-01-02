Healthy Recipes
Protein-Packed Chocolate Cake Recipe with Berry Sauce
A well constructed dessert can be a part of any hard-training guy's diet.
Chocolate cake in a mug - who knew? These ready-in-a-hurry moist cakes adorned with antioxidant-rich berries make this dessert a lot less damaging to your six-pack.
Protein-Packed Chocolate Cake Recipe with Berry Sauce Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 large egg
- ¼ cup chocolate whey protein powder
- 2 tbsp almond butter or peanut butter
- 2 tbsp plain yogurt
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 3 tbsp pure maple syrup
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ⅛ tsp salt
- 1 cup frozen mixed berries
- 1½ tsp cornstarch
Directions
1. In a large bowl, lightly beat egg and stir in protein powder, nut butter, yogurt, cocoa, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Divide mixture between 2 lightly greased coffee mugs and microwave, one at a time, on high for 1½ minutes, or until puffed and set. Let cool 2 minutes before unmolding.
2. Stir together frozen berries, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, and cornstarch in a microwave-safe bowl and heat, uncovered, on high for 2 minutes. Stir and heat for an additional 1 minute.
3. Serve cakes topped with berry sauce.