Protein-Packed Chocolate Cake Recipe with Berry Sauce

Directions

1. In a large bowl, lightly beat egg and stir in protein powder, nut butter, yogurt, cocoa, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Divide mixture between 2 lightly greased coffee mugs and microwave, one at a time, on high for 1½ minutes, or until puffed and set. Let cool 2 minutes before unmolding.

2. Stir together frozen berries, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, and cornstarch in a microwave-safe bowl and heat, uncovered, on high for 2 minutes. Stir and heat for an additional 1 minute.

3. Serve cakes topped with berry sauce.