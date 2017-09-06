Protein-packed Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Directions

1. Add all dry ingredients to a bowl, and mix until well-combined.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients.

3. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and whisk until thoroughly combined. Let batter rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Note: This batter will be a little bit thinner than your typical pancake batter.

4. Spray a non-stick skillet or griddle generously with vegetable oil, and heat over medium heat.

5. Pour batter into skillet using a ¼-cup measuring cup. Cook pancake until sides are set and bubbles form in middle (about 2 to 3 minutes), then flip and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Remove pancake, and repeat steps with remaining batter.

6. Serve pancakes with strawberries, if desired.