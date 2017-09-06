Healthy Recipes
Protein-packed Cottage Cheese Pancakes
Get out of your boring breakfast rut with these quick, easy, and protein-packed cottage cheese pancakes.
Protein-packed Cottage Cheese Pancakes Servings: 2
Prep time: 10-15 min. | Cook time: 5 min.
You'll need
- ¼ cup spelt flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- ⅛ tsp cinnamon
- ⅛ tsp salt
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- ½ cup 2% low-fat cottage cheese
- 1 tbsp honey
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- Strawberries, for serving (optional)
Recipe excerpted from High Protein Pancakes, by Pamela Braun. Copyright 2017. Used with permission of the publisher, Countryman Press. All rights reserved.
Directions
1. Add all dry ingredients to a bowl, and mix until well-combined.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients.
3. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and whisk until thoroughly combined. Let batter rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Note: This batter will be a little bit thinner than your typical pancake batter.
4. Spray a non-stick skillet or griddle generously with vegetable oil, and heat over medium heat.
5. Pour batter into skillet using a ¼-cup measuring cup. Cook pancake until sides are set and bubbles form in middle (about 2 to 3 minutes), then flip and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Remove pancake, and repeat steps with remaining batter.
6. Serve pancakes with strawberries, if desired.